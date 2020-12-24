Christina Anstead Says She's Closing Out This Year With Gratitude'

It's the end of 2020, and HGTV star Christina Anstead knows how she's wrapping up the year: offline, and with two very important lists.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself standing in the ocean with two of her kids — Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 5 — alongside Dr. Kaisa Coppola and another child.

"Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new opportunities and adventures," she wrote. "Going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present. Something I did with @drkaisacoppola for Solstice with the kids was to list what we are leaving behind in 2020 and what we wish to bring forward in 2021."

The "Christina on the Coast" star, 37, has had quite a roller coaster of a year, separating from her husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage. The news came just a few weeks after their son Hudson turned 1. She'd previously been married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, who is dad to both Taylor and Brayden. Anstead and El Moussa finalized their divorce in 2018.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Anstead wrote on Instagram when the news about her split from Ant came out. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Later that month, she again spoke out in a lengthy post on Instagram, opening up her heart to explain where her head was. "I'm messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing," she wrote. "I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

Now, a few months later, it seems she's coming to terms with the major shift in her life. In her new post, she suggests that coming up with those lists can be literal or more imaginative.

"You can say it out loud or write what you wish to leave behind in one color and what you wish for in 2021 in another color," she wrote this time. "The kids took a lot of time with it and I highly recommend it. Happy Holidays and wishing everyone a Happy, Healthy and Abundant New Year."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: