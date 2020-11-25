Christina Perri Announces Loss of Baby Girl 2 Weeks After Hospitalization

Christina Perri has shared the tragic news that she lost her baby girl.

The singer-songwriter, who in recent weeks was hospitalized for pregnancy complications, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday.

"last night we lost our baby girl," Perri captioned a photo holding her daughter's hand. "she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."

On Nov. 11, Perri asked fans to "please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this" after her baby began experiencing complications with her intestines. Then three days later, the 34-year-old confirmed her newborn would have to undergo surgery following her birth.

"The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive," she explained at the time. "We'll spend some time in the hospital. We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen."

"I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through," Christina continued. "It's just a couple more weeks, so I'm gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best."

Christina and husband Paul Costabile, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Carmella, announced their pregnancy in July. Six months prior, the artist suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

Perri said she went public with the heartbreaking news to "help change the story [and] stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame," adding, "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."

And just weeks before the loss of her daughter, Perri opened up about honoring her pregnancy experience after such a tough journey to motherhood.

As she described on Instagram, "i never wanted to do a maternity shoot. i didn't take any photos when i was pregnant with carmella because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in january, everything changed for me. i truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman. i am so blown away by what our bodies can do. i don't know if i'll ever be pregnant again, so this time i'm going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body."