Ciara reacts to learning she's related to Derek Jeter on ‘Finding Your Roots'

Ciara's family just got bigger.

In an exclusive clip played on the 3rd Hour of TODAY Jan. 2, singer Ciara learned a surprising revelation from "Finding Your Roots" host Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Gates showed Ciara an image of retired baseball legend Derek Jeter — and then revealed he's her cousin.

“What?” she said upon hearing the news. “You are kidding me. Derek Jeter!”

Gates explained that Ciara and the former New York Yankees shortstop share “a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Russell Wilson, Ciara and Derek Jeter arrive at the 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015, in Los Angeles.

“That’s crazy,” Ciara said.

Ciara's husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, reacted to the news on X, writing, "Always knew it!"

Both Ciara and Jeter recently welcomed their fourth children. Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter's son Kaius was born last May. Ciara and husband Wilson's daughter Amora was born in August.

This is one of many revelations to come on the 10th season of "Finding Your Roots," which premieres Jan. 2.

Alanis Morissette has a “deeply moving” story about her grandfather’s two brothers, Gates revealed on TODAY’s 3rd Hour.

“She did not know that they perished in the Holocaust. They went to the Russian front and died in Hungary,” Gates said of the Canadian singer’s heritage. “And, in fact, her family had shielded her from the pain of the Holocaust by not telling her that she had Jewish heritage until she was 28 years old.”

Gates revealed this season will also feature three non-celebrity guests for the first time in the show's history.

“Their stories were just as interesting and just as riveting as stories of celebrities,” the host said.

When asked if he has any “dream guests” for the show, Gates thought for a moment before saying, “Al Roker!”

He also named Dolly Parton, Clint Eastwood, Johnny Mathis, Martin Scorsese and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, calling them “people who are heroes to me. People who I admire.”

