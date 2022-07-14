Hillary Clinton

Clintons Interview Kim Kardashian, Steinem on Apple TV+ Show

Their show, “Gutsy” will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 9.

(L-R) Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton
Evan Agostini, left, and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, will interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Gloria Steinem for a streaming series that debuts in two months.

Apple TV+ said Thursday that “Gutsy” will debut on its service on Sept. 9.

In the eight-part series, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and her daughter also talk to Dr. Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and others, Apple TV+ said.

The series is based on the Clintons' book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.” The Clintons' new production company and Apple's deal to produce the docuseries was announced last year, but now it is revealing the premiere date and list of interview subjects.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hillary ClintonKim KardashianChelsea ClintonbookMegan Thee Stallion
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us