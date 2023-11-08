CMA Awards 2023: See the complete winners list

This story originally appeared on E! Online.

These artists weren't on the wrong side of Nashville this year.

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8.

And in addition to performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and Chris Stapleton, the evening will see trophies handed out to some of the biggest names in country music. But before the stars hit the red carpet, "Good Morning America" revealed a few lucky CMA winners — including Lainey Wilson and HARDY for Musical Event of the Year.

Wilson leads the nominee list heading into the ceremony with nine total nods. While Luke Combs, HARDY and first-time nominee Jelly Roll each enter the award show with a number of nominations.

Another notable first-time nominee was Tracy Chapman for penning her hit song "Fast Car." The track was originally released in 1988 but returned to the top of the charts after being covered by Combs earlier this year.

To see whether your favorite artists and groups came out on top, keep reading for the complete list of this year's winners. And check out the 57th Annual CMA Awards at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Album of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, John Peets, Gena Johnson

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson, Jay Joyce, Jason Hall

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley,

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Josh Ditty, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym, Dan Grech-Marguerat

Single of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

"Fast Car," Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

"Heart Like A Truck," Lainey Wilson, Jay Joyce, Jason Hall

"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll, Austin Nivarel, Jeff Braun

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jim Cooley

"wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson), Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Song of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

"Fast Car," Tracy Chapman

"Heart Like A Truck," Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

"Tennessee Orange," David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

"wait in the truck," Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Music Video of the Year

"Light On In The Kitchen," Ashley McBryde & director Reid Long

"Memory Lane," Old Dominion & directors Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll & director Patrick Tohill

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis & director Running Bear

WINNER: "wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) & director Justin Clough

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Musical Event of the Year (Award goes to Artists and Producers)