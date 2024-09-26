Music & Musicians

Disguised Chris Martin of Coldplay spotted singing at karaoke bar in Las Vegas

Coldplay's frontman was spotted singing at a bar in Las Vegas ahead of the release of their new album "Moon Music"

By Gerardo Pons

Chris Martin
Ole Jensen/Getty Images

From "Viva la Vida" to "Viva Las Vegas."

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin surprised fans on Saturday when he was spotted singing at a karaoke bar in Las Vegas while disguised as a tourist.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The "Fix You" singer performed a new song, "All My Love," to a seemingly unaware audience while wearing a wig, glasses and an oversized suit.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to Dino's Lounge, Martin was at the bar to record a music video.

“Thank you Chris Martin for choosing us to record your music with,” the bar’s Instagram said. “Such a viral moment. Biggest surprise of the year.” 

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan settle divorce 6 years after breakup

Sean "Diddy" Combs 4 hours ago

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' lawyer attempts to explain why rapper had 1,000 bottles of baby oil

Coldplay's new album "Moon Music" is set to be released on Friday, October 4.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us