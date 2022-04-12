Comedian and Actor Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67, Family Says

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67, his family shared in a Twitter post from his official account Tuesday.

Gottfried, known for his distinctive voice and acerbic sense of humor, was a prominent standup comedian and actor, including with his voice role as the parrot Iago in Disney's animated 1992 "Aladdin" movie among many others.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," his family's post said. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried was born in Brooklyn, New York, where at the age of 15 he began doing standup comedy.

That career would eventually take him to Hollywood, where he starred in movies including "Beverly Hills Cop II," "Problem Child," "Look Who's Talking II" and "The Aristocrats."

In the 1980s, he also frequently appeared on the radio with Howard Stern.

More recently, he hosted "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast" since 2014.

Actor Jason Alexander shared his condolences on Twitter.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift," he wrote. "I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried"