Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Los Angeles Campground on Suspicion of Sex Assault

Details about the allegations were not available.

By City News Service

Actor-comedian Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony sexual battery in a campground at O'Neill Regional park in Trabuco Canyon, in Orange County, California.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 9 a.m. Wednesday to the park at 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road to the campgrounds, where a man alleged he had been sexually assaulted by the comedian, Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle said.

Deputies would not disclose any details of the allegations other than to say Dick was booked on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

Dick was seen on the Billabong_Matt YouTube site being escorted out of an RV at the park.

Dick was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.

