Constance Wu Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

There'll be another baby on board for Constance Wu.

The "Fresh Off the Boat" alum is pregnant with her second child, she confirmed on Instagram Story Feb. 21. Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, Wu wrote, "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon [heart emoji]."

The pregnancy news comes two years after Wu, 40, welcomed a daughter with musician Ryan Kattner.

Since becoming a mom, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star has largely kept out of the spotlight and refrained from sharing specific details about her family life, including the name of her baby girl. However, during a May 2021 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Wu did divulge that her daughter had a "blue butt" due to congenital dermal melanocytosis, a common birthmark found on newborns that will fade over time.

"Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian," she explained to host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "I just think it's a very special thing. It's not something that, you know, she can show off when she's walking down the street—not that she's walking yet."

In June 2022, the actress gave a rare glimpse into her life as a working parent, telling E! News that "The Terminal List" co-star Chris Pratt even dispensed "great advice for storing breast milk."

"He and I both had kids around the same time," she said of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor, who welcomed daughter Lyla with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on 2020. "It was kind of fun being able to pow-wow with somebody who was going through the same thing parenting-wise."

And having worked on a variety of projects, from family-friendly sit-coms to movie musicals, Wu is excited to have her daughter see her work one day. "I started my TV career doing a family show, which was amazing," she noted to E! during October 2022 premiere of "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile." "And now that I have a kid, it's something I can hopefully share with her."

Wu added, "If she could sit still for more than 10 minutes, which is not yet but hopefully someday soon, she's only 2!"