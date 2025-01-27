Super Bowl

See Craig Melvin get a tattoo of Savannah Guthrie's face after losing NFL bet

Craig proved to be a man of his word.

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Talk about having some skin in the game.

TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin settled a bet on Jan. 27 after Savannah’s Philadelphia Eagles trounced Craig’s Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26 to advance to the Super Bowl.

The pair made a bet last week that their respective team would win the game, and the loser had to wear a temporary tattoo of the other’s face in a prominent position for a week. So, Craig happily obliged.

Craig
Craig Melvin got a temporary tattoo of Savannah Guthrie's face as a result of losing an NFL bet to his co-anchor. (Nathan Congleton/TODAY)
Carson Daly did the honors, applying the ink on the back of Craig’s neck. The tat was a picture of Savannah wearing an Eagles hat, with the team’s logo superimposed over it.

“I haven’t even seen the picture,” said Craig, who was also a gifted a jersey from Savannah of Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley.

“Let this be a lesson. Don’t gamble,” Craig added.

Viewers helped determine what the loser would have to do, thanks to a fan vote choosing whether Savannah or Craig would get the tattoo, drink from a shoe — aka “do a shoey” — or wear a sign for a day in the New York City subway that says, “Ask me about the bet I lost.”

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC championship game and advance to play the Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. The Eagles will be seeking a measure of revenge in that game, since the Chiefs toppled them, 38-35, in Super Bowl 57 in 2023.

