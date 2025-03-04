Cynthia Erivo reveals her relatable first stop after the 2025 Oscars

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cynthia Erivo made a wickedly tasty pit stop.

Following the 2025 Oscars, the "Wicked" star revealed that she immediately headed over to a Raising Cane's fast food location to get a snack. (See everyone who won big at the 2025 Oscars here.)

In a photo shared to her Instagram Story March 3,Erivo held a heaping tray of Raising Cane's food while taking a bite of a french fry.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Captioning the snap, she wrote, "Stop 1 of the night @raisingcanes."

In another clip from the excursion, the "Harriet" actress sat in a booth with her friend Capri Hakeem and her mom Edith Erivo while they all laughed and ate.

And Erivo, 38, was so excited to dip into the chain's famous fried chicken that she didn't even change before heading to the establishment. Instead, she rocked her second look from the big night in film: a form-fitting black gown with statement sleeves.

Following the pit stop, Raising Cane's shared their support for Erivo, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at this year's ceremony along with Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Karla Sofía Gascón and Fernanda Torres. (Mikey wound up taking home the trophy in the category.)

PHOTOS Oscars 2025: Red Carpet Fashion

"@cynthiaerivo made Cane’s her first stop after Hollywood’s biggest show," the restaurant wrote on Instagram March 2 alongside a photo of her visit. "We love you, Cynthia!"

But Erivo didn't only grace Raising Cane's with an appearance following this year's Academy Awards, which was hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Shortly after, the actress — who sang a medley of songs with her "Wicked" costar Ariana Grande during the ceremony — stepped out for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. For the occasion, Erivo stunned in her third ensemble of the evening, this time rocking a lavender mesh Vivienne Westwood mini dress.

Undoubtedly, Erivo deserved to celebrate at the festivities. After all, she put a lot of preparation into her and Grande's opening performance.

"At some point, I have to be quiet and warm up my voice to make sure I can do it," Erivo told Entertainment Tonight of her process on the Oscars red carpet March 2. "But I'm very excited."

PHOTOSKylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Oscars 2025 After-Parties