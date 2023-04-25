Celebrity News

Daniel Radcliffe Is a Dad! ‘Harry Potter' Star and Girlfriend Erin Darke Welcome First Child

Radcliffe and Darke met while filming the 2013 movie “Kill Your Darlings”

By Lindsay Lowe

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Here's some magical news!

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, and his partner of more than a decade, Erin Darke, have welcomed their first baby, a rep for the “Harry Potter” star confirmed to TODAY.com.

The news comes after Radcliffe and Darke were seen walking around New York City with a stroller.

The couple did not share any further details about their baby's name or arrival date.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Radcliffe and Darke, who met while filming the 2013 movie “Kill Your Darlings,” confirmed in March that they were expecting their first child

Darke is also known for her roles in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Good Girls Revolt” and “Dietland.”

Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad! The "Harry Potter" actor and his longtime love Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton 45 mins ago

Will Kate Middleton Become a Queen?

Simone Biles 1 hour ago

Simone Biles Responds to Criticism Over Her Wedding Hair

The couple generally keep their personal life private, although Radcliffe has spoken in the past about his relationship with Darke, calling her the “love of my life” in a 2019 People TV interview.

He also revealed how their on-screen chemistry in “Kill Your Darlings” transformed into a real-life romance.

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” he said.

He also opened up about his close bond with Darke in a 2014 interview with Us Weekly

“I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend,” he said. “In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”

Radcliffe is not the first former “Harry Potter” child star to become a parent. 

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the beloved franchise, welcomed a daughter, Wednesday, in 2020 with longtime partner Georgia Groome.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us