Danielle Fishel's husband shares support after her breast cancer diagnosis

Danielle Fishel’s husband is showing his support.

After the "Boy Meets World" alum detailed her breast cancer diagnosis, Jensen Karp shared a sweet statement of his own to social media.

“I’m so proud of @daniellefishel for using her platform to raise awareness,” Jensen, who married Fishel in 2018, wrote in an Aug. 19 Instagram Story. “We can’t miss appointments and all we need to get checked! She’s the strongest person I’ve ever met. She’s got this!”

Jensen’s encouragement came the same day Fishel — who shares kids Adler, 5, and Keaton, 2, with her husband — first opened up about her diagnosis.

“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer,” she said on the Aug. 19 episode of "Pod Meets World," which she hosts with fellow "Boy Meets World" alums Will Friedle and Rider Strong. “It is very early. It’s technically stage zero.”

And the 43-year-old explained why she chose to share her diagnosis before she’d received any treatment — saying she took the lesson from author Glennon Doyle.

“The place you have the most to learn from is at the very beginning of a story, or in the very messy middle of a story,” Fishel noted of the philosophy. “The more people I talked to, the more people had their own experiences either themselves being diagnosed with cancer, or a family member.”

The "Girl Meets World" actress even proved to already have a lesson to pass on. After all, she was able to discover her disease at stage zero thanks to her urgency in getting a check-up.

“The only reason I caught this cancer when it was still stage zero, is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment,” she explained. “I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there. If you have to find out that you have cancer, find out at stage zero.”

In addition to the support she received from her husband of six years, Fishel — who starred as Topanga on "Boy Meets World" opposite Ben Savage’s Cory — received lots of love from her costars.

“We know that Danielle will conquer this and be asleep by 8pm,” her former costars and colleagues Strong and Friedle shared in a post on their show’s Instagram Aug. 19. “We love you and we’re all here for you."