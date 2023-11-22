entertainment news

Daryl Hall sues and gets restraining order against John Oates in Hall & Oates legal drama

Hall filed the suit against his former bandmate in Nashville Chancery Court on Thursday and a temporary restraining order was granted the following day

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

There’s a legal rift between the iconic music duo Hall & Oates — although it's unclear if "Private Eyes" are involved in the case. 

Daryl Hall, 77, filed a lawsuit and a request for a restraining order on Nov. 16 against his music partner John Oates, 75.

The pair, one of the most successful duos in rock history, released a stream of hits from the mid-1970s through the '80s, including “Rich Girl,” “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” and "Maneater".

Hall filed the suit, which deals with "contract/debt," in Nashville Chancery Court, according to online court records. The details of the dispute are unclear as the case is sealed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In addition to the suit, Hall filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which was issued on Nov. 17. A summons was served to Oates and his trust on Monday. 

NBC News has reached out to their representatives, and Hall's attorney, for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us