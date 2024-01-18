Celebrity News

David Spade, Adam Sandler and more celebrate Jim Carrey's birthday — see the epic photo

Carrey turned 62 with the help of a few famous friends

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Funny business or pleasure? It looked like a bit of both when David Spade, Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey got together to celebrate Carrey’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times. Such a cool dude,” Spade captioned a picture of the trio on Instagram Jan. 17, the same day Carrey turned 62.

“I rarely bust out the cake emoji but i will today,” he added, while indeed including the emoji.

The comments were almost as funny as the three men in it.

“If you recognize any of these people it’s time to schedule a colonoscopy,” one person joked, alluding to how long the three comedic stars have been entertaining audiences.

“Jim and Adam look like a couple of proud parents,” someone else quipped.

“The new 2 and a Half Men reboot looks great,” another person wrote.

Too much talent for one room!” Rob Lowe commented.

Sandler and Spade weren’t the only ones out to celebrate Carrey’s big day, either. Comedian Jeff Ross shared a group photo that featured such luminaries as Jimmy Kimmel, Howie Mandel, Cary Elwes, Seth Green and Craig Robinson.

The Laugh Supper ! Happy birthday Jim Carrey ! We love you !” he captioned the post.

I’m hanging this in my dining room,” someone wrote.

“Man this is so legendary!!!!!” another person commented.

“Wow! To have been a fly on that wall....,” someone else wrote.

