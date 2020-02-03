Super Bowl

Demi Lovato Predicted She Would Sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

“One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” she wrote in a tweet in 2010.

By Drew Weisholtz

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Demi Lovato rocked the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night. It was a moment she knew would come.

The “Skyscraper” singer took to Instagram earlier on Sunday evening and posted a screenshot of a tweet she wrote back in 2010 predicting she would someday belt out the song at the Super Bowl.

“Stealing this from @scooterbraun,” she wrote, mentioning her manager, Scooter Braun. “Dreams really do come true y’all.”

The screenshot featured the tweet, as well as a photo promoting her singing the anthem.

“One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” she wrote in the tweet.

Lovato’s performance certainly won over social media.

"Demi Lovato is having a WEEK," one person wrote, alongside a photo of her performing before the game, as well as another shot of her singing at last weekend's Grammy Awards.

"#DemiLovato that was.. AWESOME," another person wrote. "I'M STLL CRYING."

"Quick someone call the cops #DemiLovato slayed the National Anthem," commented someone else.

