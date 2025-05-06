Demi Moore's Met Gala gown is a necktie? See the look

Leave it to Demi Moore to loop in her own take at the Met Gala and pull it off.

For the Met Gala, the "Substance" actor stepped onto the red carpet in a sweeping black gown with white stripes and an architectural circular collar that appeared to transform a gown into a classic men's tie. The gown's bodice took on the form of a knot, while the lower portion of her dress reflected the neck of a tie. Paired with diamond bangles and drop diamond earrings, the look was all-out theatrical.

In a post on Instagram, the actor's daughter Tallulah Willis shared that her mother wore a look by Thom Browne.

Demi Moore at the 2025 Met Gala. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

"TIE IT UP WITH A BOW — SHES WON (again)," Tallulah Willis wrote in another post on Instagram.

A closer look at the gown reveals over 1.4 million beads — including 22,000 black rectangle sequins, 103,500 black cut beads, and 1,093,500 black bugle beads, according to Vogue. A team of artisans put in more than 7,600 hours to create the intricate couture look.

“Tonight is definitely Thom Browne’s night to shine, and this is a rare time when a designer and muse clearly got together and decided to have fun,” commented Kpoene’ Kofi-Nicklin, the creative director of Mignonette Bridal. “When I think of formal menswear, a tie is an integral part of the look, so what better way to say ‘tailoring’ than coming as walking neckwear?”

