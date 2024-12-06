Demi Moore shares insight into Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia

Originally appeared on E! Online

Demi Moore is finding the silver lining amid Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

Nearly two years after announcing that the "Die Hard" actor was battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Moore — who shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with Willis— shared an update on her ex-husband’s condition.

“Given the givens,” "The Substance" actress said in a Dec. 6 interview with CNN, “he’s in a very stable place.”

And the 62-year-old used the opportunity to share some advice with any of her fans in similar situations.

“It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at,” Moore continued, “and from that place, there is such loving and joy.”

But while she tries to embrace the silver linings, she admitted that it can be quite emotionally challenging.

“Obviously it’s very difficult and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone,” she noted, “and there is great loss. But there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it.”

As for how his younger kids are coping with the diagnosis, Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares young daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, recently gave insight into how she explained his diagnosis to their kids.

“Finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children,” the 46-year-old shared with Town & Country magazine in 2022. “I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them.”

“They’ve grown up with Willis declining over the years,” she continued. “I’m not trying to shield them from it.”

After all, she had some great advice to reassure her that her kids could handle the news.

“What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they’re ready to know the answer,” she noted. “If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand.”

Indeed, his kids have since proved that they are thankful for the quality time they get to spend with their dad. And this past Thanksgiving, Scout and Tallulah shared some adorable photos from their blended family festivities.

In the two heartwarming Instagram photos, the 69-year-old held a sign that read “Best Dad Ever,” as his daughters sat by his side, giving him the most adoring looks.

And because a picture is worth 1,000 words, Tallulah wrote a simple, “grateful,” in the caption.

