Dennis Quaid Marries Laura Savoie in Secret Elopement

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are married.

On Wednesday, news broke that the couple had eloped in a secret ceremony on June 2. According to People, Quaid and Savoie tied the knot at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, Calif. with only their pastor as witness and exchanged traditional vows.

"It was beautiful," the "Parent Trap" star told the outlet. "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."

Quaid and Savoie had planned to say "I do" in April in Hawaii, but decided to postpone their nuptials amid coronavirus concerns. "We were supposed to be married April 4 in Kauai," he said during an interview with Extra. "Craig T. Nelson gave us his house. It was going to be nice and small."

"We decided, 'Let's just postpone,'" he continued, adding that the pair had already given some thought as to how they'll proceed with the wedding. "Now, we may do something closer to home. We're going to wait for this to lift."

Back in October, Quaid revealed that he had proposed to Savoie after several months of dating. He popped the question to the 26-year-old Ph.D. student while on location in Hawaii promoting his film "Midway."

Quaid was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Quaid from 2004 to 2018.

Following their engagement news, "The Rookie" star defended his and Savoie's relationship and addressed the backlash they'd received over their age gap.

"That was really a laugh," Quaid, who is 65, told The Guardian, adding that their age difference "really doesn't bother us."

He continued, "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can't comment on the way they feel; I can't even get angry. I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with."

"I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that," Quaid added. "I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."