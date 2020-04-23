DJ Jazzy Jeff Tells Will Smith of Memory Loss While Fighting Coronavirus-Like Symptoms

While battling coronavirus-like symptoms, DJ Jazzy Jeff told longtime friend Will Smith that he experienced a health scare: memory loss, according to NBC News.

Jeff said he experienced symptoms after returning home from a trip and rested in bed for 10 days. “I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost a sense of smell. I lost a sense of taste,” he said. “I don’t remember the next 10 days.”

The conversation occurred recently on an episode of Smith’s Snapchat show, “Will From Home.” In the 1980s and ‘90s, the two made up the Grammy-winning hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince.

People who spent time in the ICU have reported “post intensive-care syndrome” symptoms, including trouble with memory. While Jeff never spent time in the ICU nor did he get tested for the coronavirus, Jeff said a chest X-ray revealed that he had pneumonia.

