Does Anna Wintour really approve every Met Gala look? She says…

There's no doubting that Anna Wintour is one of the most powerful people in fashion.

But when it comes to speculation about just how much influence she has on the annual Met Gala red carpet, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief is shooting down one long-running rumor.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Good Morning America's new interview with the fashion icon ahead of this year's May 5 extravaganza, Wintour gives a very simple, one-word answer when asked if she actually approves every single celebrity's look before The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual exhibition.

"No," the 75-year-old tells Michael Strahan plainly in the preview. "Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea."

The GMA co-anchor also tries to get some intel on what this year's Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo might be rocking for the 2025 theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," a dress code inspired by menswear and Black influences on fashion.

"Colman Domingo said he'd text you a photo of what he was wearing," the former NFL star prods in the clip. "He said he quote 'died' with the response when you told him it was a 'work of art.'"

Wintour's reaction?

"It was his idea," she teases of the Oscar nominee's outfit. "It was a clever idea."

But when it comes to Domingo's fellow co-hair Lewis Hamilton, Wintour feels zero need to be consulted about the Formula One racing champion's ensemble.

"Lewis, I'm not sure I entirely believe him, says he doesn't have a picture, but it's great," she noted. "I trust Lewis. Lewis totally knows what he's doing."

But Domingo and Hamilton won't be the only co-chairs in the best dressed list.

"And Pharrell [Williams] and [A$AP] Rocky have both described to me what they're wearing," Wintour added. "It sounds perfect."

As for what last-minute items are still on the party planners' to-do list?

"Well, the entertainment is always interesting," Wintour shared with a laugh, adding, "It's locked in, but you know, locked in and happening are very different things."

See Strahan's full interview with Wintour on "Good Morning America" Monday, May 5, at 7 a.m. on ABC.

The Met Gala, officially the Costume Institute Benefit, is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that was first held in 1948.