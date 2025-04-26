Dorit Kemsley of ‘RHOBH' files for divorce from husband PK Kemsley

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dorit Kemsley is a housewife to Paul "PK" Kemsley no more.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage on April 25—just one day after PK was spotted on a PDA-packed date with Shana Wall, a former "Amazing Race" competitor—due to irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Dorit requested the court to award her spousal support and terminate PK’s ability to get such financial support, per the docs. She listed their date of separation as “TBD.”

The couple, who are parents to son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9, announced their separation last year.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," Dorit, 48, wrote in a May 2024 Instagram post. "We have had our struggles over the past few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."

She continued, "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."

Six months later, PK, 57, called himself "single PK" to Dorit in an episode of the Bravo series when the two met for lunch, and Dorit was shocked at his words.

"I don't know if PK realizes that saying 'single PK' is as hurtful as it is," she said in the November 2024 episode. "And I don't really know how he goes from married and committed to separated and 'single PK' in 24, 48 hours. It feels like 'woah.'"

But in the January 2025 mid-season trailer, Dorit made it clear they were not on the path to reconciliation.

"If the man wants a divorce," the Beverly Beach founder said, "we're getting a divorce."

By the time the season finale rolled around a few months later, Dorit had officially declared their relationship over.

"As of a week ago, I've chosen not to have much of a relationship with him," the 48-year-old revealed earlier this month during the "RHOBH" season 14 reunion. "I said, 'The way you're making me feel in this moment, I don't think I can have a relationship with you, even a friendship.' That was less than a week ago, and I stand by it."