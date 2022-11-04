Rappers Drake and 21 Savage have released a new joint album, called "Her Loss." The 16-track album was released at midnight Friday.

The album is the second for Drake this year. The Canadian rapper released the solo album "Honestly, Nevermind" on June 17.

For 21 Savage, the rapper last released an album in 2020, called "Savage Mode II." The Atlanta-based rapper shocked fans in 2019 when it was discovered he was actually born in London, United Kingdom, arriving in the United States in 2005.

For many Drake fans, the latest collaboration album will remind them of the classic mixtape he did alongside rapper Future, 2015's "What a Time to Be Alive."

Drake is one of the most successful rappers in music history. Since his debut in 2006, he has become one of the most charted rappers in Billboard Hot 100 history, with a record 54 top 10 singles and a record 258 charted songs.

Drake's 2021 album, "Certified Lover Boy," achieved a total of nine top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, which is a record for a single album.

