Iconic former Nickelodeon child star revealed on ‘The Masked Singer'

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

One of Nickelodeon's most beloved comedy stars has been unmasked as Ice King on "The Masked Singer."

An iconic former child star was sent home during the Fox singing competition series' Nov. 20 episode. Before taking the stage, the mystery celebrity revealed why he felt such a special connection to the musical selections on Miley Cyrus Night.

"Miley and I actually have a lot in common," he teased fans and the judges in a video package. "We both know the media can be totally uncool. And this year, I've been part of a firestorm of press. I finally felt ready to tell my truth to the world, and so I did. And then instantly regretted it."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Without going into specifics surrounding the recent controversy, Ice King elaborated on his anxiety about the situation, adding, "I imagined my words all over the news and internet and totally freaked. I begged them to pull my story. I didn't want it to run, but that power was out of my reach."

But despite initially being apprehensive to share his trauma publicly, Ice King now sees his honesty as an act of strength that ultimately helped others.

PHOTOS: Nickelodeon Stars Then and Now

"The night it was released, I was a total disaster. Frozen," he continued. "But once I saw how many people could relate, I felt the weight lift off my shoulders. My story is out there."

And now, the actor is ready to move on.

"I've worked hard to put that chapter behind me, which is what I wanted most," Ice King concluded. "And for those of you who do stand with me, thank you. Because your support makes me feel like the sky's the limit."

But, unfortunately, his cover of Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" got him eliminated — but not before the judges' final guesses.

Ken Jeong doubled down on Joe Jonas, while Rita Ora picked Jonas' fellow former Disney star Shia LaBeouf, and Robin Thicke said Cole Sprouse; however, only Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed Drake Bell!

"Nickelodeon family right here," host Nick Cannon shared, before referencing Bell going public with his childhood abuse earlier this year in the bombshell documentary "Quiet on Set." "We are just truly supportive of that journey, man."

"It's been a long road and really difficult," the "Drake & Josh" alum said upon his exit, "but to come here and do something like this and see the support and put smiles back on people's faces, this is why we're entertainers ... It's just a pleasure to be able to be back on stage."

He did have one question for McCarthy before saying goodbye.

"So my brother, back in the day, was on an episode of 'Singled Out' and he told me he went on a date with you," Bell said. "I don't believe it. My brother tells a lot of stories and you probably don't remember but just for my sake, be like, 'No, it never happened.'"

McCarthy responded, "Well guess what? No, we didn't. I'm sorry. I had a boyfriend the whole time."

However, she then leaned over to Jeong and noted, "Although it could have been true, I don't know."

PHOTOS: The Masked Singer Season 12 Cast