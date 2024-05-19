Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell says becoming a father played a role in his decision to come forward and identify himself as a victim of child sexual abuse.

In an exclusive interview for TODAY, NBC News’ Kate Snow asked Bell, 37, if part of his motivation for sharing his story in the Investigation Discovery documentary “Quiet on Set” was because of his 3-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling.

“Yeah,” Bell replied. “As he grows, my hope is that he’ll be able to say, ‘My dad did go through that, and the man that I know today is a hero to me.’”

The “Drake & Josh” star alleged in “Quiet on Set” that he was sexually abused at age 14 and 15 by Brian Peck, a dialogue coach who worked on sets of Nickelodeon shows in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“Imagine the worst thing someone could do to someone as sexual assault,” Bell said in the series. “I don’t know how else to put it.”

In 2004, Peck was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a 14- or 15-year-old child and oral copulation with a minor under 16, according to a case summary from Los Angeles County Superior Court. Peck served more than a year in jail and was made to register as a sex offender, according to court documents. Peck has not responded to NBC News’ requests for comment.

The victim was not publicly identified in the case until Bell came forward in the five-episode docuseries, which premiered March 17.

“Anytime I had an audition or needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house,” Bell said in the documentary. “And it just got worse and worse and worse.”

“I was just trapped,” Bell added. “I had no way out.”

When Bell revealed himself as the plaintiff in Peck’s 2004 conviction, Nickelodeon said in a statement to NBC News: “We are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

Bell shared more about the aftermath of the release of “Quiet on Set” in his exclusive interview with Snow, airing May 20 on TODAY.

