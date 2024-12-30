Dunkin'

Dunkin' teases possible Sabrina Carpenter collaboration

"first person to guess it wins bragging rights for 2025," the chain said in a social media post

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dunkin' appears to be working late this holiday week, and it might be because of a popular singer.

The chain posted a photo on social media on Sunday of an iced coffee with the date "12.31" on it, along with a famous lipstick print.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"first person to guess it wins bragging rights for 2025," the post read.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Many believe this could be a collaboration with pop star Sabrina Carpenter — because of her coffee-themed pop song and the cover album art from her latest album, "Short n' Sweet," which includes a similar lipstick print on her shoulder.

And her biggest hit -- maybe the biggest hit of 2024 -- is called "Espresso."

Entertainment News

Celebrity couples 12 hours ago

Kristin Cavallari shares NSFW details about Morgan Wallen romance

news 14 hours ago

Matthew Gaudreau's wife welcomes their first baby after his death

We will have our answer soon enough with tomorrow being New Year's Eve.

This article tagged under:

Dunkin'Celebrity News
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us