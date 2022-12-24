We bet Dwayne Johnson's kids are saying "you're welcome" after this makeover.

On Dec. 23, the 'Black Adam' actor revealed that his two young daughters with wife Lauren Hashian—Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4—gave him a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas weekend. After playfully calling his kids "tornados," the 'Moana' star wrote on Instagram, "By 8 am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a makeover before Christmas.'"

He continued, "I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I feel right now, then I'm winning baby!"

In the video uploaded to his account, Johnson is seen wearing a Harley Quinn wig, tiara, and pink makeup. After his daughters demanded that the wrestler-turned-A-lister needed to wear a tutu, Johnson quipped, "I also need my dignity."

It didn't take long for the social media post to take off, with several of Johnson's followers weighing in on the comments. Olympian Lindsey Vonn wrote, "Wow that should be your new look." Actor Josh Brolin even commented Christmas tree and lightning emojis.

Johnson's followed up the hilarious video with a closer look at his makeover, writing Dec. 24, "Lastly, the little tornados wanted Dwanta Claus to wear a tutu for his Christmas make over. But the tutu would only fit over ONE of Dwanta's legs. So they scrapped the wig and wanted Dwanta to wear the tutu around HIS NECK like a scarf. But Dwanta's head was so big we couldn't get the tutu down to his neck so he was forced to wear it like a crown."

If this doesn't make you feel holly and jolly, we don't know what will!

This isn't the first time that Johnson's kids have stolen the spotlight. In October, Johnson revealed on The Tonight Show that his kids enjoy pulling pranks on him.

"It is terrifying to me," he told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "So, we play their favorite game. It's called, 'Daddy, close your eyes.' And what comes after that is whatever comes."

Johnson is also dad to daughter Simone, 21, who he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

