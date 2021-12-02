eddie mekka

Eddie Mekka, ‘Laverne & Shirley' Actor, Dies at 69

Mekka died at his home in Newhall, California

Eddie Mekka attends the Hollywood Unites for Haiti Charity Celebration
AP Photo/Shea Walsh

Eddie Mekka, famous for his role as Carmine Ragusa on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69.

Mekka died at his home in Newhall, California, his brother, Warren Mekjian, told NBC News. It was unclear how he died, but Mekjian said there was no indication his death was suspicious and that he died on Friday or Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

After Mekka's neighbors did not hear from him for a "couple of days," Mekjian said they checked in on him and found his body in his home, adding he received the call of his passing on Saturday morning.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

eddie mekkaLaverne & Shirley
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us