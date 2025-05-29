Eddie Murphy's son and Martin Lawrence's daughter are married

Originally appeared on E! Online

Eric Murphy — who Eddie Murphy shares with ex Paulette McNeely — and Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawrence’s daughter with ex-wife Patricia Southall, privately tied the knot nearly "two weeks ago," the "Dreamgirls" alum revealed May 29.

"They went off — everybody was making their big wedding plans," Murphy explained during a preview of his appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," "and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them."

Murphy also joked that Lawrence doesn't have to "pay for the wedding now."

The couple’s low-key ceremony follows their candlelit proposal in November 2024. For that special occasion, Eric Murphy, 35, got down on one knee in front of Jasmin Lawrence, 29, in a room decorated with candles, white roses and a giant red heart.

The eldest of Martin Lawrence’s three children shared the engagement news in a Nov. 30 Instagram post, writing, “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so magical.”

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence first announced they were dating on Instagram in July 2021. At the time, she posted a picture of them, writing, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.”

But she wasn’t the only one feeling the love as he also shared a glimpse into their romance alongside a selfie, writing, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawerence.” He used a slew of adoring hashtags, including “my other half,” “equally yoked” and “I love you.”

Nearly three years later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere for Eddie’s new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, a sequel to the popular ‘80s movie franchise. Eric was involved in the film alongside his father, recording automated dialogue replacement (ADR) for the project.

This, of course, is not the first time their families have collaborated on a project. In fact, their dads have a storied friendship, starring in the 1992 film Boomerang and the 1999 comedy Life together.

As for how the two comedians feel about their kids dating?

“It’s beautiful,” Martin told E! News’ Will Marfuggi in September 2024. “They both are beautiful, young adults and they get along so well.”

He continued, “Whoever would’ve thought that my child and Eddie’s child would get together? It’s just what it is.”

As for Eddie, he’s joked that his focus is on the possibility for future grandchildren. “Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby,” he shared with CBS Mornings in July 2024. “If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny.”

But all jokes aside, Jasmin previously shared insight into their famous family dynamic.

“They usually know somehow before actually meeting him,” she explained to Daily Pop in 2022. “I don’t usually have to say that, somebody tells them or social media.”

Having a famous father himself, Eric understood what he was getting into. “There’s so much that I don’t have to explain, he just gets,” Jasmin said. “And that’s really, really nice.”

She added, “I think we just balance each other out really, really well…so it’s a good match.”

