‘Eight Is Enough' Child Star Adam Rich Dead at Age 54

An official cause of death is pending a scheduled autopsy, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office

Adam Rich
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Adam Rich, the youngest member of the "Eight is Enough" television ensemble, died at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home Saturday.

An official cause of death is pending a scheduled autopsy, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. Rich's spokesman, Danny Deraney, described him as a "wonderful guy" who was "really America's little brother."

"He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness," Deraney said. He was so unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel really sad today."

