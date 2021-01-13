‘Election' Actress Jessica Campbell Dead at 38

Hollywood has lost another star.

According to TMZ, Jessica Campbell has died at the age of 38. The outlet, citing her family, reported the former actress passed away in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 29.

A GoFundMe page to help with expenses, organized by Campbell's cousin Sarah Wessling, stated the Election alum died "suddenly and unexpectedly." In an interview with TMZ, Wessling said Campbell, who became a naturopathic physician after her film and TV career, had a typical day before her passing, working with her patients at her practice and then heading home to see her mother and aunt. Wessling told the outlet at one point Campbell went into a bathroom and never came out, leading her aunt to check on her and find that she'd collapsed.

TMZ stated both the aunt and the called paramedics attempted to revive Campbell but were unable to do so. The outlet, again citing the family, noted Campbell said she felt like she was coming down with a cold before her death. But according to the report, she didn't think it was coronavirus. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. E! News has reached out to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner.

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

During her lifetime, Campbell acted in many star-studded films, including the 1992 movie "In the Best Interest of the Children" featuring Sarah Jessica Parker and the 1999 picture "Election" featuring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon. She also performed in the 2001 film "The Safety of Objects" with Glenn Close, Dermot Mulroney, Patricia Clarkson, Kristen Stewart and Joshua Jackson. In addition, she made a few TV appearances, including on "Freaks and Geeks."

While it's unclear when she pivoted to become a doctor, the GoFundMe page noted that, "on multiple occasions," she "dropped everything to travel across state lines and care for her loved ones in need." It also stated that she raised a 10-year-old son, Oliver.

"She was fun, she was loud, she was compassionate and loyal," the GoFundMe page read, "no matter what she did, she was always uniquely Jessica."

TMZ was first to report the news.