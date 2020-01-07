elizabeth wurtzel

Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Dies at 52

Wurtzel rose to fame with the publication of "Prozac Nation," which documented her struggles with depression and substance abuse

Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of "Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America," died Tuesday at a hospital in Manhattan, her husband said. She was 52.

Wurtzel announced in 2015 that she had breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

Her husband, Jim Freed, said the breast cancer had metastasized to her brain, according to The Washington Post.

Wurtzel rose to fame with the publication of "Prozac Nation," published in 1994 when she was 26. The memoir documented her struggles with depression and substance abuse. The book garnered wide acclaim for sparking dialogue about clinical depression.

