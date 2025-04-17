‘Emily in Paris' loses major character ahead of season 5

Originally appeared on E! Online

Camille is saying au revoir to Emily for good.

Despite being the leading villain in "Emily in Paris" for the last four seasons, Camille Razat’s character won’t be returning for the latest installment, multiple outlets reported April 17.

With Emily (Lily Collins) being appointed as the head of Agence Grateau’s new Rome office at the end of season four, the marketing executive is set to live dolce vita with her new love Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). But not everyone is thrilled with her promotion.

In a spur-of-the-moment decision, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) decides to pack his bags for Italy. After all, Camille — who went from Emily’s friend to her nemesis — ended her engagement to the chef due to his feelings for the expat. Camille and Gabriel’s on-again-off-again romance came to an end in season four after the former learned that a pregnancy test she had in the first episode was a false positive.

As of right now, it appears Emily’s other love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), along with pals Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Mindy (Ashley Park), Julian (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Antoine Lambert (William Abadie) will be returning.

As for whether Gabriel’s split from Camille means something more for him and Emily?

“I think there’s something about the relationship between Gabriel and Emily that was a little surface-y,” creator Darren Star told Tudum in September. “They didn’t know each other that well. It was a little bit of a fantasy for both of them. I think this year, it gets a little bit more real in terms of who they are and taking off the rose-colored glasses about each other.”

With the hard work of vying for a Michelin star, which he does not earn, and closing the chapter on his yearlong relationship with Camille, Lucas sees his character’s growth as a sign that Gabriel and Emily might be ready for each other.

“At the end of the season, for me it’s the most mature he’s ever been,” he explained to the outlet. “I think he’s very focused and I feel like he’s ready to go to war for what he wants.”

And that just may be a certain brown-eyed girl.

As for what fans can expect with Emily’s major move to Italy?

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome,” Darren told Tudum in September. “I want to stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places. It doesn’t mean that Emily’s leaving Paris forever, but the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint.”