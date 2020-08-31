Emma Roberts Appears to Confirm Pregnancy in Instagram Post

It appears Emma Roberts is going to be a mom.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday night, the actress poses for a series of photos while cradling a baby bump.

The 29-year-old "Scream Queens" star also seems to confirm she and boyfriend Garret Hedlund are expecting a boy, writing, "Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙."

Roberts' aunt, actress Julia Roberts, commented "Love you 😘."

Several other stars sent their well wishes. Awkwafina commented with three heart emojis while Ashley Benson wrote "I love you my angel baby I can’t wait."

The post comes months after reports said the actress and her boyfriend were expecting their first child.

