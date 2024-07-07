Emma Roberts reveals the 1 reason why she hasn't yet worked with her aunt Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts had a pretty good reason why she has yet to officially share the screen with her Academy Award-winning aunt, Julia Roberts.

In an interview with Variety, Roberts' niece spoke about their close relationship and how she'd love to work alongside her aunt one day.

"I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it’s never been the right thing," she said in an interview published July 5. "She’s the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff but it hasn’t been right."

Though they have yet to lead a project together, the two actors did appear in “Valentine’s Day” — a 2010 romantic-comedy about various relationships that are interconnected — but did not have on-screen scenes together.

Emma Roberts added that she's not only a fan of her aunt's work, she's avid watcher of her films which bring her "comfort."

"I watch her movies when I’m on location and I’m by myself," she revealed. "I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort. 'My Best Friend’s Wedding' and 'America’s Sweethearts' are my safe movies."

As a former child actor, the 33-year-old got her big break playing teen Addie Singer in Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous."

When asked what she thought about the heartbreaking documentary “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which examined the toxic work culture on Nickelodeon's kids' TV shows, she said it was hard for her to watch.

"I was completely horrified and shocked because that was not my experience. It made me really, really, really sad that that was happening to people that I literally saw often and had no idea," she said, adding that her mother stayed by her side and was with her "24/7."

Now as an adult, Roberts has taken more of the reigns in her career. Recently, she acted alongside Kim Kardashian in "American Horror Story" and Dakota Johnson in "Madame Web."

The young actress also took an opportunity to address some of the negative reviews that "Madame Web" received. The movie follows a clairvoyant paramedic (Johnson) who tries her best to protect three young women from a fearsome foe.

"I personally really loved 'Madame Web.' I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great," Roberts began. "The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She’s the reason I wanted to do that movie."

She continued, "If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different. And that’s what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

