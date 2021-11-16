Emma Watson Reflects on ‘Meaningful' Relationship With ‘Harry Potter' Co-Stars Ahead of Reunion

As Hermione Granger once said: "I mean, it's sort of exciting, isn't it? Breaking the rules."

But instead of breaking the rules this time, Emma Watson, who played the beloved "Harry Potter" character in all eight films, broke the internet on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actress shared a heartwarming tribute about working on the movie franchise to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Yup, it's been two decades since the first installment hit theaters.

"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time," she began her message. "I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting... BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know."

Watson also took a moment to reflect on what it was like for her and other cast members — including fellow leads Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) — to grow up with their characters.

See the Kid Stars of 'Harry Potter' Then and Now

"I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path," she explained. "I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people."

The English star also reflected on her special connection with the cast, sharing, "I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful."

Additionally, the "Little Women" actress praised the franchise's loyal fan base, saying Potterheads "continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed."

"The magic of the world wouldn't exist without you," Watson continued. "Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place."

Before signing off, the A-lister made sure to applaud the crew for their hard work on set, adding, "Thank you for all of your hard work too - I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked."

Waston's sweet post wasn't the only "Harry Potter" message worth celebrating.

Early on Tuesday, HBO Max announced that Watson, Radcliffe, Grint and several other cast members from all eight films will join forces once again. For the first time in a decade, the actors will reunite for the streaming service's upcoming special, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

According to an official description of the reunion, it "will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."

Fans can expect to see a few familiar faces participate in the special, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, director Chris Columbus and many others. According to NBC News, "Harry Potter" creator and author J.K. Rowling will not appear in the special but will be featured in archival footage.

"There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago," Casey Patterson, executive producer of the reunion, said in a statement. "The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" will premiere on HBO Max on New Year's Day.

The actor known for starring as Draco Malfoy collapsed on the 18th hole of the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.