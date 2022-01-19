‘Encanto' Track Tops ‘Let It Go' as Disney's Biggest Song From Animated Film in 26 Years

We actually do need to talk about Bruno. A song from the hit film “Encanto” has become the highest-charting song from a Disney movie since 1995.

“We Need to Talk About Bruno” is currently No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has even surpassed a little song you may have heard of called “Let It Go.” That song from “Frozen” peaked at No. 5 in 2014.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is in rarified air, with only a handful of songs from Disney films placing in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. It's also in a three-way tie as the second-highest-performing song from an animated Disney movie.

Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World,” from “Aladdin,” topped the chart in 1993. Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” from “The Lion King,” soared to No. 4 the year after, as did Vanessa Williams’ “Colors of the Wind,” from “Pocahontas,” in 1995.

“Encanto,” which has become a smash hit since its release in November, features songs written by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. In the movie, a girl named Mirabel is the only member of her family who doesn't have magical powers. She learns that her family and their magical house is losing their gifts, so she must find out more about her uncle Bruno, who disappeared a decade ago, even though her family does not want to bring up his name.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which features multiple characters, has proven to the breakout song, highlighting Mirabel’s need to find her ostracized uncle.

The “Encanto” soundtrack is also doing gangbusters. It topped the Billboard 200 earlier this month, becoming just the sixth animated soundtrack to do so. It now sits at No. 3.

