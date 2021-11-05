Everything to Know Heading Into ‘Stranger Things' Day

The Nov. 6 holiday commemorates the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in season one of "Stranger Things", sparking a series of fascinating supernatural adventures, a generation of Hollywood's next child stars and the resurgence of Winona Ryder.

So it's no wonder that the streamer is pulling out all of the stops to celebrate Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and company. The big day promises lots of teases for season four. For instance, at 7 a.m. PT, the social media accounts for Stranger Things will reveal specifics about a new location that will be featured in season four: The golden state of California.

Hawkins, Indiana, has been the home base for the past three seasons, but with the Byers moving out of town and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) imprisoned in Russia, we expected to leave the Hoosier State. Not to mention, a teaser from September 2019 noted, "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

Netflix instructed fans to keep an eye on their social channels all day for eye-opening reveals. Here's the full schedule--and little descriptions courtesy of Netflix:

Midnight PT: Head to the Stranger Things social channels to start the celebration.

7 a.m. PT: One word: California. Get ready for a tease of this final season four location.

9 a.m. PT: Explore the world of "Stranger Things" like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert.

11am PT: Get a sneak peek at the "Stranger Things" season four episode titles.

1 p.m. PT: Take a tour of our first-ever "Stranger Things" pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City.

2 p.m. PT: It's a "How We Stranger Things Day" spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors.

4 p.m. PT: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for the season.

Seasons one through three of "Stranger Things" are available to stream on Netflix.