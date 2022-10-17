NYC Restaurant Bans, Then Forgives James Corden Over ‘Abusive' Behavior Towards Servers

A famous New York City restaurateur briefly banned comedian James Corden from his Manhattan establishment after "the funny man's treatment of my staff."

Keith McNally, owner of famed restaurant Balthazar in SoHo, wrote in an Instagram post Monday that the host of "The Late Late Show" is "a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man." McNally called Corden the "most abusive customer to my Bathazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," and said he had similar behavior at another restaurant he owned a few years ago.

McNally then went on to describe two alleged incidents involving the TV host at Balthazar, the first one taking place in June when he supposedly found a hair in his meal. After the manager apologized, according to McNally, Corden demanded "another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far."

Corden also threatened to leave poor review on Yelp, according to the owner.

The most recent flare-up occurred on Oct. 9th, McNally said, as Corden was at the restaurant with his wife. After she ordered an egg yolk omelette with cheese and salad, the late-night host complained to the staff that there was a bit of egg white "mixed in with the egg yolk." When the kitchen remade the dish, it was accidentally sent out with home fries instead of salad, according to McNally — which sent Corden off, he added.

"That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'" McNally said of the TV star's temper tantrum.

The manager offered free glasses of champagne to help calm down Corden, according to McNally, saying it seemed to work but that Corden was still "nasty" to the server at the time.

Hours after declaring Corden had been "86'd" from the restaurant, McNally posted again on Instagram saying the comedian called him and "apologized profusely" for the incidents. And for that, McNally said he would rescind the ban.

"Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar," McNally wrote in the follow-up post.

NBC New York reached out to Corden's team, but they did not immediately respond. Neither McNally nor the restaurant immediately responded to NBC News' requests for more details.