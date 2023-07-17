music

Fan crashes stage at Bryan Adams concert and takes over mic during ‘Summer of '69'

Adams had a great reaction to the incident

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bryan Adams' recent concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, featured a surprise guest performance -- from someone in the crowd.

While the Canadian singer was performing his hit song "Summer of '69" earlier this month, a fan rushed the Maverik Center stage, stepped in front of Adams and took over the microphone.

The fan was able to get out a little more than one line of the song before security stepped in, and he kept singing while being escorted off the stage.

Following the removal of the stage crasher, Adams incredibly picked up right where the fan left off.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

@.aliciajo

Some guy jumped on stage at @Bryan Adams concert last night in SLC and was dragged off by security. Bryan’s reaction was incredible. #bryanadams #bryanadamsconcert #concert #music #livemusic #concerttime #80srock #bryanadamssumemerof69 #summerof69 #concertcrasher #slc #bryanadamssaltlake

♬ original sound - Alicia

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert stops mid-performance to scold audience for taking selfies

Hartford

Jason Aldean suffers ‘heat exhaustion' during Hartford show, ends concert early

Adams later reacted to the incident on social media, saying stage crashing is "NOT recommended!"

The next stop on Adams' "So Happy It Hurts Tour" is Phoenix on Tuesday, July 25.

This article tagged under:

music
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us