Felicity Huffman Will Finally Make Her TV Return After College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is getting back to work.

More than a year after she completed her prison sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal, the 57-year-old actress has a new project in the works. She's even returning to ABC--the former home of "Desperate Housewives."

Huffman is starring in an untitled comedy series inspired by the life of Susan Savage, owner of the minor league baseball team the Sacramento River Cats. The single cam comedy follows a woman who unexpectedly loses her husband and inherits the baseball team he owned and loved. She navigates her new life with the help of her dysfunctional family, including her eldest son (Zack Gottsagen), a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, her new work family and the Sacramento community.

The pilot was written by Becky Hartman Edwards, who will executive produce alongside Huffman.

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

This is Huffman's first new project since serving her prison sentence in fall 2019.

The actress plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May 2019 and completed her sentence in October. She was just one of many parents accused of paying for their children's admission into elite schools in the college admissions scandal--dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" by the FBI. Huffman admitted to paying $15,000 to have an SAT proctor administer her daughter's exam. In a letter to the judge presiding over her case, she reflected on her actions.

"As painful as this has been, I am truly grateful for the lessons I have learned and for opportunity to change and live more honestly," she wrote. "I am now focusing on repairing my relationship with my daughter, my family and making amends to my community."

Actress Lori Loughlin is currently serving a two-month prison sentence for her role in the scandal, and her husband Mossimo Gianniulli is currently serving five months.