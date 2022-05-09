Find Out Which State's Singer Won ‘American Song Contest'

One state has reigned musically supreme.

After representatives from all 50 states, four territories and Washington D.C. competed for a chance at songwriting supremacy, "American Song Contest" finally picked a winner on the May 9 episode.

The festivities kicked off with performances from the show's two hosts, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. Kelly performed "Whole Lotta Woman," which pays tribute to her Texas roots, and Snoop performed "Who I Am? (What's My Name)."

Trae Patton/NBC

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But then it was time to get down to business.

All 10 finalists performed their original songs one final time — except for Washington's Allen Stone, who wasn't able to participate due to "personal reasons" — in a last chance to grab votes from the juried panel and viewers at home.

Voting was being tabulated in real time throughout the show.

Highlights included Grammy winner Michael Bolton representing his home state of Connecticut with his song "Beautiful World," former "The Voice" winner Jordan Smith repping for Kentucky with his ballad "Sparrow" and Tennessee country crooner Tyler Braden's performance of "Seventeen."

American Song Contest: Meet the Performers

After the jury vote, Allen Stone was in first place, followed by Tyler Braden and Jordan Smith.

However, Oklahoma K-pop star AleXa dominated the fan vote and catapulted all the way to the top of the standings, taking home the inaugural "American Song Contest" title. The singer finished a distant fifth after the jury vote, but the overwhelming support of her fans earned her the win and the show's golden microphone.

Trae Patton/NBC

In addition to the title and trophy, AleXa has also earned a performance spot on the Billboard Music Awards alongside artists like Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion. The BBMAs air on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

To celebrate her win, AleXa performed her song "Wonderland" again surrounded by her dance crew as confetti cascaded from the sky.

Trae Patton/NBC

If you liked "American Song Contest," don't miss the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest when it begins streaming May 10 on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are teaming up for NBC's "American Song Contest" and the duo revealed how they first met.