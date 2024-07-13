Celebrity News

Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76

Simmons was found unresponsive in his Hollywood Hills home Saturday morning.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fitness guru Richard Simmons, whose iconic weight-loss programs made him a household name in the 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 76, two law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.

Simmons, whose energetic and flamboyant attitude made him a legend in the fitness community, was found unresponsive in his Hollywood Hills home Saturday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department responded to his home shortly after 10 a.m. and pronounced Simmons dead at the scene.

A cause of death was not provided.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us