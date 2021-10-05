Loved ones of fitness trainer and social media influencer Cashawn "Cookie" Sims are asking for help in locating her.

On Monday, Oct. 4, Keke Palmer spoke out to express concern for her friend's whereabouts after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed she was reported missing. According to authorities, Sims was last seen on Sept. 8 in Duarte, a city located in L.A.'s San Gabriel Valley.

"I can't believe I'm making a post like this about Cashawn!!" Palmer shared to Instagram. "I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she's safe."

The actress said Sims' phone is off and she's not in possession of her dog, which is "very very unlike her," according to Palmer.

Palmer said she and Sims' family "are just really at a lost as to what to do," and asked fans to spread the word about the internet personality's missing status.

Known to her 215,000 Instagram followers as "The Booty Doctor," Sims frequently shares fitness tutorials and sells workout accessories and athleisure wear. She last posted a selfie and photo of her dog on July 1, which she captioned, "Been the blueprint for people pretending not to see me."

Sims also promoted her apparent upcoming cosmetics line called Beauty By Cashawn.

The LAPD described 30-year-old Sims as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds and as having black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Per police, she has a tattoo of "It's found in the soul" on her left collarbone, "Earth" on her left forearm and writing in Spanish inked on her back.

Sims' sister, singer Cee Sims, shared additional details about the events leading to her disappearance.

An Instagram post shared on Oct. 5 read in part, "She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her. Our extended family (my grandad, aunts and cousins) cannot reach her alike with my middle sister, mom and dad. She lives in Duarte, CA and there is no indication to where she may have been headed after last leaving her home."

"I never thought there'd come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister," she continued. "We want her covered in prayers, God's grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive."