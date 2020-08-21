Fitness Influencer Kayla Itsines and Fiancé Tobi Pearce Break Up After 8 Years Together

On Friday, Aug. 21, the fitness influencer announced that she had split from her fiancé Tobi Pearce, who she shares 16-month-old daughter Arna with.

"After eight years together, Tobi and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple," the Aussie wrote to her 12.6 million Instagram followers. "We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna. We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter."

Kayla continued, "Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time."

SWEAT is a fitness app that allows users to execute fitness programs from home. Tobi also posted the same statement on his own page.

Soon after sharing her news, Kayla received support from many in the fitness community including sister Leah Itsines.

"Best team, the both of you," she wrote in the comments section. "Always family with little monkey."

Back in April 2018, Tobi asked Kayla to marry him in a special proposal. The bride-to-be would later share heartfelt details online.

"We have lived together for over 4 years, we have 2 beautiful dogs, an amazing business....and to top it off...Tobi got down on one knee last week and asked me to marry him.... in front of my family!" she shared. "I obviously said YES to spending the rest of my life with my very best friend. We have been together for 5 and a half years now, and I cannot wait for the many years and memories to come."

Kayla announced her pregnancy in December 2018 and give birth in April 2019. Since then, the couple has enjoyed every milestone with their baby girl.

"I feel so BLESSED right now. I AM blessed to have Tobi and my family be there everything," Kayla shared after giving birth. "We are so in love and happy."