Former child actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hollywood has lost a former child star.

Evan Ellingson, best known for his work as a teenager in "My Sister's Keeper" and "CSI: Miami," has died, per documents from the local San Bernardino coroner's office viewed by E! News on Nov. 6. He was 35.

According to the report, Ellingson died in Fontana, California, on Nov. 5. His cause of death has not been confirmed as the coroner's office lists it as "pending."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ellingson's father Michael told TMZ that his body was found at a sober-living home, adding that Evan had struggled with drugs in the past but had been doing better recently. TMZ also reports that no foul play is suspected at this time.

E! News has been unable to locate a rep for Evan Ellingson for comment.

Ellingson, who started his acting career as a child with string of TV appearances in the early aughts, was perhaps best known for his role as Jesse Fitzgerald, Cameron Diaz's eldest child, in the 2009 film "My Sister's Keeper," based on the Jodi Picoult novel of the same name.

Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

In addition to his starring role on the sitcom "Complete Savages," Ellingson also had a recurring role as Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso's Horatio Caine, in "CSI: Miami," appearing in 18 episodes over three years.

In 2009, just one year before he took a step back from acting, Ellingson reflected on spending his childhood onscreen.

"I never had the same [childhood] experience with my friends," he told The Philippine Star. "I never had more time with them. However, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on."