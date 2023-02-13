Fox News' Julie Banderas Announces Divorce on TV During Valentine's Day Segment

Er, Happy Valentine's Day?

On Feb. 9, Fox News anchor Julie Banderas made a personal announcement on TV about her love life. During a Valentine's Day segment on the cable network's show "Gutfeld!," the newswoman shared that she is parting ways with Andrew Sansone, her husband of 13 years and father of their three children.

"I'm getting a divorce," she said. "I am going to say it right here for the first time. Thank you everyone. Congratulations are in order. That was breaking news."

Sansone has not publicly commented on the divorce or Banderas' announcement.

Banderas' announcement came up during a discussion about the Feb. 14 holiday, of which she is not a fan. "F--- Valentine's Day," she declared. "It is stupid. Even when I was married, I didn't get s---."

https://twitter.com/JulieBanderas/status/1623906715501490178Hours before her divorce was revealed on "Gutfeld!," she dropped a hint on Twitter. "Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET," she wrote. "I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically)."

My announcement next after this break. https://t.co/z7YQx4nu3Q — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

And after the segment, Banderas made it clear on social media her announcement was the real deal. When a Twitter user wrote, "I imagine that @JulieBanderas is going to say she was kidding on social media later tonight," Banderas wrote back, "I wasn't kidding."

But that wasn't the only comment Banderas posted about the matter. On Feb. 10, another user penned, "They say your [sic] not an adult until you have been divorced once. Good luck going forward, in the end you'll wish you had done it sooner." Banderas replied, "Yeah, like 13 years ago."