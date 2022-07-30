Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez

"Jane the Virgin" is going to be a mom in real life!

Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.

"This birthday hits different," the actress wrote, alongside a video montage of romantic moments between the couple, including a selfie showing her holding up a positive home pregnancy test.

The star received a slew of congratulatory comments from celebs such as Viola Davis, singer Andy Grammer and Edwin Hodge--who stars on Good Sam, on which Gina served as a director.

Also sharing their best wishes were Diana Maria Riva--who appeared with the mama-to-be in the movies "Our Family Wedding" and "Kajillionaire," Joseph Julian Soria--who starred with her in the films "Enter the Dangerous Mind" and Filly Brown, Arielle Kebbel--who appeared with her on a 2018 episode of The Talk, and Derek Hough, who appeared on a 2016 episode of Jane the Virgin.

Rodriguez's pregnancy announcement video is set to Calum Scott's 2018 song "You Are The Reason" and contains the spoken quote, "Anyone can want you, but the love hits different when someone actually values you."

The couple, 35, married in 2019, three years after they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

While her husband did not post about her pregnancy on his own Instagram, he shared a birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram on the day of her announcement. "Wherever you go my heart follows," he wrote. "Happy Birthday my Goddess. @hereisgina"

Rodriguez commented, "Me and baby love you, papa."

