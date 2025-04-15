‘Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner is dating again after Theresa Nist breakup

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gerry Turner has handed out another rose.

Nearly a year after the inaugural "Golden Bachelor" and Theresa Nist finalized their divorce, he revealed he is in a new relationship. However, right now, he is keeping details close to his chest.

“I am dating someone,” Turner said on the April 15 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I think at this point it’s going well. But I don’t want to say too much and jinx it and I’m trying to respectfully get to a point where there’s an acceptable amount of time from my divorce.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He added, “Maybe that’s an old fashioned thought — maybe it doesn’t matter as much as I think it does, but to be respectful, I kind of want to slow roll this.”

Last April, Turner, 73, and Nist, 71, who met on the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" and tied the knot in a televised wedding, shared they were breaking up after just three months of marriage.

And despite the whirlwind nature of his relationship with Nist, with his new romance, Turner is adamant about taking it one step at a time. Still, the pair has been incorporating family into the mix.

READ Why Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Turned Down Bachelor in Paradise

“I think the fun part there is she has daughters that I really relate to, and she relates well to my daughters,” Turner — dad to daughters Jenny, 50, and Angie, 42, with his late wife Toni Turner — continued. “So we’ve been around each other briefly. It’s been fun. It’s been a very enjoyable encounter.”

The Bachelor Nation star — who revealed in December he had been diagnosed with an incurable bone marrow cancer — also shared that his new girlfriend is inspiring him to be more spontaneous, including “a lot of travel.”

“The person I’m dating will say, ‘Do you want to go do…’” he said, “and before she gets out the rest of the sentence I will say, ‘Yes.’”

And those adventures are made all the more enjoyable because, as Turner described, he felt a strong connection with his partner “almost the first time I saw her.”

“It was the look that she gave me,” he explained. “All of a sudden, I was consumed by this look and I had this actual physical feeling and I pushed it off. I go, ‘That was silly, that’s ridiculous.’”

But Turner knows that feeling is here to stay. As he put it, “With every encounter that feeling has instantly come back with her look and it’s like, ‘Damn, this is pretty awesome.’”

PHOTOSCatherine Lowe, Sean Lowe