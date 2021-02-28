Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2021: Love for ‘Schitt's Creek' Keeps Coming

Dan Levy accepted the award Sunday night

The love just keeps flowing down “Schitt’s Creek.”

The Canadian comedy series created by the father-son team of Eugene and Dan Levy that dominated September’s Emmy Awards won a Golden Globe for best comedy or musical TV series.

Dan Levy accepted the award Sunday night, saying that by its final season, “Schitt’s Creek” took him and his cast and crew “to places we never thought possible.”

It was the second Globe of the night for the Pop TV series, after Catherine O’Hara won best actress in a TV musical or comedy series early in the show.

It topped fellow nominees “Ted Lasso,” “The Great,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Emily in Paris.”

Moments earlier, Jason Sudeikis scored a minor upset over Eugene Levy and others when he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy series for “Ted Lasso.”

